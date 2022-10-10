Közös énekléssel ütötték el az időt az óvóhelyeken a kijeviek

A közel hat óráig tartó hétfői légiriadó alatt közös énekléssel biztatták egymást az ukránok az óvóhelyként is szolgáló kijevi metróban. Százak énekeltek népdalokat vagy éppen a nem hivatalos himnuszt.
Ukrainian spirit cannot be broken. Hundreds of people shelter at the metro and sing Ukrainian folk songs together. pic.twitter.com/6W3wSNe188
— Mattia Nelles (@mattia_n) October 10, 2022
Ukrainians singing the unofficial Kyiv anthem while hiding in the subway during Russian attacks today. pic.twitter.com/1SpeAaFnVE
— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 10, 2022