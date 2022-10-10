ukrajnapercről percreluhanszkélő közvetítés
Ez a poszt a következő élő közvetítés része: Újra lövik az oroszok Kijevet, Putyin kemény válaszlépésekkel fenyegetőzik a Krími híd miatt Vissza a közvetítéshez
Ukrán Állami Katasztrófaelhárító Szolgálat / EPA / MTI

Közös énekléssel ütötték el az időt az óvóhelyeken a kijeviek

admin Kozák Dániel
2022. 10. 10. 13:58

A közel hat óráig tartó hétfői légiriadó alatt közös énekléssel biztatták egymást az ukránok az óvóhelyként is szolgáló kijevi metróban. Százak énekeltek népdalokat vagy éppen a nem hivatalos himnuszt.

Vissza a közvetítéshez

Ha kommentelni, beszélgetni, vitatkozni szeretnél, vagy csak megosztanád a véleményedet másokkal, a 24.hu Facebook-oldalán teheted meg. Ha bővebben olvasnál az okokról, itt találsz válaszokat.

Mérföldkövek
11:08
Miért lőtték újra Kijevet és Lvivet az oroszok?

Friss

Népszerű

Összes

Címlapról ajánljuk

Újra lövik az oroszok Kijevet, Putyin kemény válaszlépésekkel fenyegetőzik a Krími híd miatt
Nézd meg a legfrissebb cikkeinket a címlapon!
Megnézem
24-logo

Engedélyezi, hogy a 24.hu értesítéseket
küldjön Önnek a kiemelt hírekről?
Az értesítések bármikor kikapcsolhatók
a böngésző beállításaiban.

Nem kérem Engedélyezem