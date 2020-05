Így udvarol egymásnak két szerelmes albatrosz

Today is #InternationalDanceDay so let’s boogie! 💃💃

Looking for some new moves? Take notes on this gooney couple’s courtship dance! Every fall, nearly 1 million Laysan albatross return to Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge to mate and nest, which means that there is a whole lot of dancing 😍

📸Pair of Laysan albatross dance in a field full of albatross by Lauren Pederson

Közzétette: Pacific Islands: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service – 2020. április 29., szerda