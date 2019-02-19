Noah Centineot, Kendall Jennert, és A$AP Rocky-t is levetkőztette a Calvin Klein

Tegnap már bemutattunk két félmeztelen fotót Shawn Mendes énekesről, amik a Calvin Klein új kampányához készültek.
Úgy tűnik, a márka bekeményít, ugyanis kijött a teljes reklám néhány új fotóval, és kiderült, hogy Mendes mellett a rapper A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, és a A fiúknak, akiket valaha szerettem (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) szépfiúja, Noah Centineo is fehérneműre vetkőzött a kampány részeként. Íme a fotók róluk:
An #icon never goes out of style — authentic and unapologetic, @asaprocky is all real in the new Archive Icons series from #CALVINKLEINJEANS. Our most famous archival denim, reimagined for today. Captured by @_glen_luchford. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ OUR NOW. #MYCALVINS ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ See more at CALVINKLEIN.COM [link in bio]
Coolly confident, the one and only @kendalljenner, down to the basics in our #CALVINKLEINUNDERWEAR essentials — pictured here in our #Spring2019 Statement 1981 cotton lightly lined #bralette and cotton #bikini. Shot by @_glen_luchford. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ OUR NOW. #MYCALVINS ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Shop now 🔝 and see more at CALVINKLEIN.COM [EU link in bio]
“I think youth is a thing, regardless of age, that looks at the world, that looks at a scenario, and flips it on its head and goes, ‘that might not be right. How can we do that better?’” — @toalltheboysnetflix star @ncentineo gets real in our #Spring2019 campaign. 📸: @_glen_luchford. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Shop now 🔝 and see more at CALVINKLEIN.COM [EU link in bio]
Itt pedig a reklámvideó, amiben feltűnnek mind a négyen.
Noah Centineot egyébként egy korábbi összeállításunkban beválogattuk azon fiatal, jóképű színészek közé, akik a lassan a szépfiú szerepekből kiöregedő Leonardo DiCaprio örökébe léphetnek.
Kiemelt kép: YouTube