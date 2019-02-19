Noah Centineot, Kendall Jennert, és A$AP Rocky-t is levetkőztette a Calvin Klein

Tegnap már bemutattunk két félmeztelen fotót Shawn Mendes énekesről, amik a Calvin Klein új kampányához készültek.

Úgy tűnik, a márka bekeményít, ugyanis kijött a teljes reklám néhány új fotóval, és kiderült, hogy Mendes mellett a rapper A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, és a A fiúknak, akiket valaha szerettem (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) szépfiúja, Noah Centineo is fehérneműre vetkőzött a kampány részeként. Íme a fotók róluk:

Itt pedig a reklámvideó, amiben feltűnnek mind a négyen.

Noah Centineot egyébként egy korábbi összeállításunkban beválogattuk azon fiatal, jóképű színészek közé, akik a lassan a szépfiú szerepekből kiöregedő Leonardo DiCaprio örökébe léphetnek.

Kiemelt kép: YouTube