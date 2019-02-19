02.19. - Zsuzsanna

Noah Centineot, Kendall Jennert, és A$AP Rocky-t is levetkőztette a Calvin Klein

Veres Szilárd
Veres Szilárd

újságíró. 2019. 02. 19. 21:03

Tegnap már bemutattunk két félmeztelen fotót Shawn Mendes énekesről, amik a Calvin Klein új kampányához készültek.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Shawn Mendes poses for a portrait at the American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/AMA2018/Getty Images For dcp)
Itt van két félmeztelen fotó Shawn Mendes-ről, szívesen!
Ő a Calvin Klein új arca.

Úgy tűnik, a márka bekeményít, ugyanis kijött a teljes reklám néhány új fotóval, és kiderült, hogy Mendes mellett a rapper A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, és a A fiúknak, akiket valaha szerettem (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) szépfiúja, Noah Centineo is fehérneműre vetkőzött a kampány részeként. Íme a fotók róluk:

Itt pedig a reklámvideó, amiben feltűnnek mind a négyen.

Noah Centineot egyébként egy korábbi összeállításunkban beválogattuk azon fiatal, jóképű színészek közé, akik a lassan a szépfiú szerepekből kiöregedő Leonardo DiCaprio örökébe léphetnek.

The Wolf of Wall Street Year : 2013 USA Director : Martin Scorsese Leonardo DiCaprio Photo: Mary Cybulski. It is forbidden to reproduce the photograph out of context of the promotion of the film. It must be credited to the Film Company and/or the photographer assigned by or authorized by/allowed on the set by the Film Company. Restricted to Editorial Use. Photo12 does not grant publicity rights of the persons represented.
DiCaprio megöregedett, de van utánpótlás fiatal és szép színészekből
Még egyik sem múlt el harminc, és mindegyik nagyon jól mutat a tinilányok falán.

Kiemelt kép: YouTube

