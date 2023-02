Élőben a Super Bowl: Philadelphia Eagles – Kansas City Chiefs

Két hete telepítették, 800 ezer dollárba került.

The NFL has spent two years preparing the grass for tonight’s field at the Super Bowl.

The grass was grown at a local sod farm in Phoenix.

It was installed two weeks ago, and the field has been rolled out each morning for daily sunshine.

Total cost = $800,000 pic.twitter.com/Um8zZala2O

