Kövess minket:
Nagyvilág
george floydtemetés

Így vettek végső búcsút George Floydtól – képek a szertartásról

Farkas Norbert
Farkas Norbert
fotó. 2020. 06. 09. 22:11
21 Fotó megtekintése

Így vettek végső búcsút George Floydtól – képek a szertartásról

Fotó: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Még több +
Fotó: Godofredo A. VASQUEZ/ AFP
Még több +
Fotó: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP
Még több +
Fotó: Godofredo A. VASQUEZ/ AFP
Még több +
Fotó: David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images
Még több +
Fotó: David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images
Még több +
Art Acevedo huostoni rendőrfőnök Fotó: Johannes Eiselle / AFP
Még több +
Fotó: Godofredo A. VASQUEZ/ AFP
Még több +
Fotó: David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images
Még több +
Channing Tatum és Jamie Foxx Fotó: David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images
Még több +
Fotó: Godofredo A. VASQUEZ/ AFP
Még több +
Quincy Mason Floyd, George Floyd fia Fotó: David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images
Még több +
Mary White. Fotó: Godofredo A. VASQUEZ/AFP
Még több +
Fotó: David J. Phillip-Pool/AFP
Még több +
Fotó: David J. Phillip-Pool/AFP
Még több +
Joe Biden, a demokraták elnökjelöltje. Fotó: David J. Phillip-Pool/AFP
Még több +
Houston polgármestere, Sylvester Turner beszédet mond. Fotó: Godofredo A. VASQUEZ/Getty Images
Még több +
Ne-Yo énekes. Fotó: David J. Phillip-Pool/AFP
Még több +
Al Sharpton tiszteletes. Fotó: David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images
Még több +
George Floyd családja. Fotó: Godofredo A. VASQUEZ/ AFP
Még több +
Fotó: Godofredo A. VASQUEZ/ AFP
Még több +

Kiemelt kép: Godofredo A. VASQUEZ/ AFP

Ajánlom a Facebookon (0)
Címkék: george floydtemetés

Ajánlott videó mutasd mind

Ha kommentelni, beszélgetni, vitatkozni szeretnél, vagy csak megosztanád a véleményedet másokkal, a 24.hu Facebook-oldalán teheted meg. Ha bővebben olvasnál az okokról, itt találsz válaszokat.

Nézd meg a legfrissebb cikkeinket a címlapon!
Megnézem
24-logo

Engedélyezi, hogy a 24.hu értesítéseket
küldjön Önnek a kiemelt hírekről?
Az értesítések bármikor kikapcsolhatók
a böngésző beállításaiban.

Nem kérem Engedélyezem