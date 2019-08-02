Trump az egekig magasztalta a rakétázó Kim Dzsong Unt

Tudja, hogy az észak-koreai diktátor „nem akar csalódást okozni barátjának, Trump elnöknek”.

Donald Trump a Twitteren reagált arra, hogy Észak-Korea az elmúlt nyolc napban három rakétát is kilőtt. Az amerikai elnököt látszólag mindez cseppet sem zavarja, sőt, szuperlatívuszokban beszélt az észak-koreai diktátorról, idézzük:

Kim Dzsong Un és Észak-Korea 3 rövid hatótávú rakétát tesztelt az elmúlt pár napban. Ezek a rakétakísérletek nem sértik a Szingapúrban aláírt egyezményünket, nem is volt szó rövid hatótáú rakétákról, amikor kezet ráztunk. ENSZ-megállapodást sérthet ugyan, de Kim elnök nem akar nekem csalódást okozni a bizalom megsértésével, sokkal többet érhet el Észak-Korea – országként a lehetőségeik Kim Dzsong Un vezetése alatt korlátlanok. Ugyancsak sokat veszíthetnek. Lehet, hogy tévedek, de azt gondolom, hogy Kim Dzsong Unnak nagyszerű és gyönyörű elképzelése van országáról, és csak az Egyesült Államok, velem az elnöki tisztségben, válthatja ezt valóra. Helyesen fog cselekedni, mert sokkal okosabb annál, hogy hibázzon, és nem akar csalódást okozni barátjának, Trump elnöknek!

Kim Jong Un and North Korea tested 3 short range missiles over the last number of days. These missiles tests are not a violation of our signed Singapore agreement, nor was there discussion of short range missiles when we shook hands. There may be a United Nations violation, but.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

…..Chairman Kim does not want to disappoint me with a violation of trust, there is far too much for North Korea to gain – the potential as a Country, under Kim Jong Un’s leadership, is unlimited. Also, there is far too much to lose. I may be wrong, but I believe that…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

….Chariman Kim has a great and beautiful vision for his country, and only the United States, with me as President, can make that vision come true. He will do the right thing because he is far too smart not to, and he does not want to disappoint his friend, President Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

(Kiemelt fotó: Brendan Smialowski / AFP)