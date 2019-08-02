Kövess minket:
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un stands with US President Donald Trump south of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea, in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized zone (DMZ) on June 30, 2019. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

Trump az egekig magasztalta a rakétázó Kim Dzsong Unt

Medvegy Gábor
Medvegy Gábor
újságíró. 2019. 08. 02. 18:00
Tudja, hogy az észak-koreai diktátor „nem akar csalódást okozni barátjának, Trump elnöknek”.
Donald Trump a Twitteren reagált arra, hogy Észak-Korea az elmúlt nyolc napban három rakétát is kilőtt. Az amerikai elnököt látszólag mindez cseppet sem zavarja, sőt, szuperlatívuszokban beszélt az észak-koreai diktátorról, idézzük:

Kim Dzsong Un és Észak-Korea 3 rövid hatótávú rakétát tesztelt az elmúlt pár napban. Ezek a rakétakísérletek nem sértik a Szingapúrban aláírt egyezményünket, nem is volt szó rövid hatótáú rakétákról, amikor kezet ráztunk. ENSZ-megállapodást sérthet ugyan, de Kim elnök nem akar nekem csalódást okozni a bizalom megsértésével, sokkal többet érhet el Észak-Korea – országként a lehetőségeik Kim Dzsong Un vezetése alatt korlátlanok. Ugyancsak sokat veszíthetnek. Lehet, hogy tévedek, de azt gondolom, hogy Kim Dzsong Unnak nagyszerű és gyönyörű elképzelése van országáról, és csak az Egyesült Államok, velem az elnöki tisztségben, válthatja ezt valóra. Helyesen fog cselekedni, mert sokkal okosabb annál, hogy hibázzon, és nem akar csalódást okozni barátjának, Trump elnöknek!

(Kiemelt fotó: Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

