Itt vannak a legnépszerűbb karácsonyfa dekorációs trendek

2019. 12. 10. 18:33
Ha valaki unja már a pirosat és a zöldet, most jobbnál jobb ötletek közül válogathat.

A karácsonyi dekoráció hagyományos színei a piros és a zöld, a legtöbb karácsonyfa általában ebben a két színben pompázik, még úgy is, hogy az utóbbi években nagyon divatba jött a kék és az ezüst is.

Vannak, akik minden évben ugyanúgy, ugyanolyan stílusban díszítik a fájukat, mások viszont minden évben próbálnak újítani valamit, kis változatosságot csempészve az ünnepbe. Elsősorban nekik segít az a lista, amit a Buzzfeed állított össze a legkreatívabb megoldásokból.

A teljesség igénye nélkül van itt:

Fagylalt mánia

Vattacukor

Virágos kert

Napraforgó

Aranyozott

View this post on Instagram

AND IT’S UP 😍🎄this year as you may have seen from my stories I’ve gone for warmer gold and bronze tones and I’m so so happy with the outcome! Swipe for closer details! I absolutely love the ribbon throughout and tree topper with the bow I’ve added, with the skirt for just £12 from home sense 😍! Most information on where things are from are in my highlights, Let me know what you think? :) . #christmastree #christmasdecor #christmastreedecor #christmastreedecorating #christmastime #christmasinspo #christmastreeinspo #goldchristmastree #interiordesign #interiorandhome #christmaswreath #christmastree🎄 #contempory #classyhomes #classydecor #interior4homes #interiores

A post shared by Emily-Louise (@home_on_ascotway) on

És olyan, amitől kiég a disneyméter

Aki kiváncsi a többi fára is, itt végig böngészheti mind a 39 féle variációt.

