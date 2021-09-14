Itt vannak az új iPhone-ok magyar árai

Az Apple magyar idő szerint kedd este hétkor bemutatta az iPhone 13 széria darabjait, az esemény végére pedig a cég weboldala is frissült az egyes variánsok tárhely függvényében alakuló hivatalos magyar áraival:
- iPhone 13 mini (128 GB): 294 990 forint
- iPhone 13 mini (256 GB): 334 990 forint
- iPhone 13 mini (512 GB): 422 990 forint
- iPhone 13 (128 GB): 334 990 forint
- iPhone 13 (256 GB): 374 990 forint
- iPhone 13 (512 GB): 462 990 forint
- iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB): 424 990 forint
- iPhone 13 Pro (256 GB): 464 990 forint
- iPhone 13 Pro (512 GB): 552 990 forint
- iPhone 13 Pro (1 TB): 640 990 forint
- iPhone 13 Pro Max (128 GB): 464 990 forint
- iPhone 13 Pro Max (256 GB): 504 990 forint
- iPhone 13 Pro Max (512 GB): 592 990 forint
- iPhone 13 Pro Max (1 TB): 680 990 forint
A telefonok szeptember 17-től előrendelhetők és szeptember 24-én lesznek kaphatók. Hogy mit tudnak, itt szedtük össze:
