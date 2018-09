Mindenki a Real Madrid győztes góljáról beszél

– harsogja címlapján a madridi As a Real Madrid szombati mérkőzése után.

Morning! "The success of VAR" is today's front-page headline after Asensio's disallowed goal for offside was overturned by VAR to hand Madrid a slender victory over Espanyol last night. pic.twitter.com/VG1Oz0c3FQ

— AS English (@English_AS) September 23, 2018