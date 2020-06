Az év meccseként emlegetik a két ketrecharcos háborúját

Elájult a Twitter népe a Las Vegas-i UFC-gálán megrendezett Dustin Poirier–Dan Hooker meccstől.

my thoughts on #UFCVegas4

Hooker vs Poirier was one of the best fights I have ever seen, both of their chins are incredible

normalize only having your gf in your corner, who needs coaches 😂

what a night of fights on general, so many upsets, comebacks and unique submissions

— Janyrzinho Rozenshmydt (@janneMMAnn) June 28, 2020