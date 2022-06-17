európai bizottságvlagyimir putyinvolodimir zelenszkijdonbassz
Boris Johnson brit miniszterelnök váratlanul megjelent Kijevben
Boris Johnson gigantikus katonai kiképzőprogramot ajánlott fel Ukrajnának

admin Kerner Zsolt
2022. 06. 17. 18:03

Johnson a Guardian szerint felajánlotta, hogy három havonta tízezer új ukrán katonát képezne ki Nagy-Britannia. Szerinte ez a kiképzőprogram megváltoztatná a háború menetét.

Az Európai Bizottság támogatja Ukrajna uniós tagjelölti státuszát

