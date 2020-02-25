Kövess minket:
Kim Kardashianból Priscilla Presley lett

Már csak Kanyét kéne látnunk Elvis-ként.

A CR Fashion Book magazin következő számának egyik címlapján gyakorlatilag Priscilla Presley-ként láthatjuk Kim Kardashiant, ugyanis Elvis feleségének jellegzetes stílusát idézi meg. Akárcsak Naomi Campbell, míg Cher az Elvira, a sötét hercegnő címszereplőjére emlékeztet leginkább. A magazin új száma hat különböző címlappal kerül majd a boltok polcaira ezzel a három hírességgel, témája pedig a hatalom. Érdekesség, hogy míg Kardashian és Campbell két címlapon látható, addig Cher hárman is szerepel, ugyanis Kimnek kénytelen megosztania vele a második címlapját a legendával. Valószínűleg nem bánja mondjuk.

