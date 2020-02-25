Kim Kardashianból Priscilla Presley lett

A CR Fashion Book magazin következő számának egyik címlapján gyakorlatilag Priscilla Presley-ként láthatjuk Kim Kardashiant, ugyanis Elvis feleségének jellegzetes stílusát idézi meg. Akárcsak Naomi Campbell, míg Cher az Elvira, a sötét hercegnő címszereplőjére emlékeztet leginkább. A magazin új száma hat különböző címlappal kerül majd a boltok polcaira ezzel a három hírességgel, témája pedig a hatalom. Érdekesség, hogy míg Kardashian és Campbell két címlapon látható, addig Cher hárman is szerepel, ugyanis Kimnek kénytelen megosztania vele a második címlapját a legendával. Valószínűleg nem bánja mondjuk.
For the first time ever, @kimkardashian, @cher, and @naomi join forces for CR Fashion Book’s brand new, power-themed issue. Inside, the trio of fearless icons open up about using their respective voices and platforms to champion for causes close to their hearts. Tap link in bio for more details and to order CR Fashion Book Issue 16, hitting newsstands March 12, 2020. #CR16 Photography: @mertalas and @macpiggott Fashion: @carineroitfeld Hair: @shayashual and @serenaradaelli Makeup: @rokaelbeauty and @francescatolot Nails: Diem
Kiemelt kép: Instagram / @crfashionbook