Tátott szájjal hallgatták az ítéletet a gyereküket halálra éheztető szülők – videó

Father's jaw drops when he hears possible sentence

The parents of 10-month-old Mary Anne Welch were formally charged with her death in court today.Seth Welch's jaw dropped when the judge said the charges of first degree child abuse and first degree murder were possible life offenses with no parole. More here: https://on.wzzm.com/2M1TyJ3

Közzétette: 13 On Your Side – 2018. augusztus 6., hétfő