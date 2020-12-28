Egészen szürreális videót osztottak meg a Mandalorian forgatásáról

Robert Rodriguez rendezte a Mandalorian második évadának egyik epizódját (egészen pontosan a Chapter 14: The Tragedy címűt), ő osztott meg Twitter-oldalán egy érdekes videót, melyen az látható, a rendező előkapott egy gitárt, játszani kezdett rajta, a Bébi Yoda-báb pedig ritmusra mocorgott.

Jópofa, de valahol mégiscsak szürreális, hogy egy figurának játszik, aki már-már ijesztően élethű.

Here’s a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it’s like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #TheMandalorian #TheTragedy. Check out #DisneyGallery for more behind the scenes! pic.twitter.com/6ShINBxJAN

— Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) December 25, 2020