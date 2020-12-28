the mandalorianbébi yodastar wars
Egészen szürreális videót osztottak meg a Mandalorian forgatásáról

admin 24.hu
2020. 12. 28. 13:22
Nem Robert Rodriguez gitározása a furcsa.

Robert Rodriguez rendezte a Mandalorian második évadának egyik epizódját (egészen pontosan a Chapter 14: The Tragedy címűt), ő osztott meg Twitter-oldalán egy érdekes videót, melyen az látható, a rendező előkapott egy gitárt, játszani kezdett rajta, a Bébi Yoda-báb pedig ritmusra mocorgott.

Jópofa, de valahol mégiscsak szürreális, hogy egy figurának játszik, aki már-már ijesztően élethű.

Kapcsolódó

A Mandalorian bizonyos értelemben megmentette 2020-at
Karácsony előtt befejeződött a Mandalorian második évada, mely a sorozatok terén az idei év egyik csúcspontját hozta el, tökéletes ajándékként a Star Wars-rajongóknak.

