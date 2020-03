A Nagy Ervin-féle A Tanár alapján készül a sorozat szlovák verziója

The Slovakian version of the Teacher produced by Paprika Studios is set to premiere on Televízia Markíza on March 2. The first season of the show consisting of 10 episodes is the first time that a Slovakian fictional project is kickstarted by a Hungarian initiative. Take a look at the brand new trailer of the series!

