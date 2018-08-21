Döbbenetesen nézett ki Dwayne Johnson húsz évvel ezelőtt

Egy ősrégi, nem túl előnyös képet bányászott elő és osztott meg Twitteren Dwayne Johnsonról a Calgary Stampeders, az a kanadai amerikai focicsapat, ahol a sztár fiatal korában, még pankrátori karrierjének kezdete előtt játszott. A csapat hivatalos fotóján a későbbi filmsztár egy palacsintaképű, zavaróan vékony vonalú szakállú fiatal, akinek ráadásul még nem csekély mennyiségű haja is van.
A színész persze reagált a megosztásra, és szokása szerint jófejséggel ütötte el a dolgot:
6’5 280lbs of hungry nightmare (or thirsty dream pending one’s perspective). Also not sure why I thought shaving my goatee but keep my beard was a good choice 🤦🏽♂️ Someone throw chunky smiles over here another waffle. #RookieHeadShot #CFL #Calgary https://t.co/TS71rNZtRM
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) 2018. augusztus 17.
280 fontnyi éhes rémálom
– kommentálta Johnson saját fiatalkori énjét, ezenkívül azt is megjegyezte, hogy nem tudja már, miért tartotta anno jó ötletnek leborotválni a bajszát, de megtartani a szakállát.
A színész egyébként nemrég Instagramon beszélt derékba tört futballkarrierjéről. Itt leírta, hogy holott régebben az volt a legnagyobb álma, hogy sikeres focista legyen, ma már nem bánja, hogy ez az álom nem vált valóra, és helyette teljesen máshogy alakult a karrierje. Mondjuk a világ második legjobban kereső színészének nem is lehet mire panaszkodnia.
Cheers to dreams not coming true 🥃 Not an easy concept to process, but the idea that sometimes our biggest and most important dreams that DON’T COME TRUE are often times the BEST THING that never happened. I’m shooting JUNGLE CRUISE now and right before I get called to set, I look up and see a CFL (Canadian Football League) game on my TV. I do a double take and realize that’s the same field I played on when I played in the CFL. I do a triple take and see the very man who coached and mentored me, but ultimately had to cut me from the team, Wally Buono who is now head coach and GM of the BC LIONS in Vancouver. Playing ball, I was always the “hardest worker in the room” and did everything I could to make the CFL and then hopefully, make it to the NFL where I dreamed of having an All Pro/Super Bowl Champion football career. Instead, I was cut from the team, told I wasn’t good enough – and sent home with $7 bucks to my name. After years of blood, sweat, guts and tears, my dream was over. Fell into depression, didn’t know what to do or where to turn. Eventually, I picked myself back up again, said fuck this and refocused and committed myself to a different path. The rest is history. I’ve been there, so I encourage you to keep working hard and remember that sometimes our dreams that don’t come true, can ultimately become the best thing that never happened.
