Döbbenetesen nézett ki Dwayne Johnson húsz évvel ezelőtt

Egy ősrégi, nem túl előnyös képet bányászott elő és osztott meg Twitteren Dwayne Johnsonról a Calgary Stampeders, az a kanadai amerikai focicsapat, ahol a sztár fiatal korában, még pankrátori karrierjének kezdete előtt játszott. A csapat hivatalos fotóján a későbbi filmsztár egy palacsintaképű, zavaróan vékony vonalú szakállú fiatal, akinek ráadásul még nem csekély mennyiségű haja is van.

A színész persze reagált a megosztásra, és szokása szerint jófejséggel ütötte el a dolgot:

6’5 280lbs of hungry nightmare (or thirsty dream pending one’s perspective). Also not sure why I thought shaving my goatee but keep my beard was a good choice 🤦🏽‍♂️ Someone throw chunky smiles over here another waffle. #RookieHeadShot #CFL #Calgary https://t.co/TS71rNZtRM

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) 2018. augusztus 17.