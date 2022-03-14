élőpercről percreorosz-ukrán háború19. nap
Ez a poszt a következő élő közvetítés része: Lakóházat ért találat Kijevben, megnyílt a humanitárius folyosó Mariupolnál, kedden folytatódnak a béketárgyalások

Több ukrán forrás állítja, hogy az oroszok lőszert vagy robbanószert robbantottak fel a Zaporizszsjai atomerőműnél

admin Kerner Zsolt
2022. 03. 14. 17:03

A Guardian több forrást szemléz, akik azt állítják, hogy az oroszok robbanóanyagot illetve lőszert robbantottak fel a Zaporizszsjai atomerőmű mellett. Azt, hogy pontosan mi történt, nem tudni.

