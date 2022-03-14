Több ukrán forrás állítja, hogy az oroszok lőszert vagy robbanószert robbantottak fel a Zaporizszsjai atomerőműnél

A Guardian több forrást szemléz, akik azt állítják, hogy az oroszok robbanóanyagot illetve lőszert robbantottak fel a Zaporizszsjai atomerőmű mellett. Azt, hogy pontosan mi történt, nem tudni.
⚡️Energoatom: Russian troops blew up explosives at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.
Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy company said on March 14 that the explosives had been blown up near the Russian-controlled Ukrainian plant’s main reactor and that further explosions are planned.
— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 14, 2022
