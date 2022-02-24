háborúoroszországukrajnaorosz-ukrán konfliktus
Ukrán külügyminiszter: Putyin 1939 óta a legsötétebb időszakába sodorja Európát

admin 24.hu
2022. 02. 24. 16:56

Putyin 1939 óta a legsötétebb időszakába sodorja Európát, írja az ukrán külügyminiszter Twitteren. Dmitro Kuleba a posztban azt üzente: ne ismételjék meg a múlt hibáit, kemény szankciókat vessenek ki Oroszországra.

