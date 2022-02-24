Ukrán külügyminiszter: Putyin 1939 óta a legsötétebb időszakába sodorja Európát

Putyin 1939 óta a legsötétebb időszakába sodorja Európát, írja az ukrán külügyminiszter Twitteren. Dmitro Kuleba a posztban azt üzente: ne ismételjék meg a múlt hibáit, kemény szankciókat vessenek ki Oroszországra.

Right now, Putin is plunging Europe into its darkest time since 1939. Any government hoping to sit this out is naïve. Don’t repeat mistakes of the past. Hit Russia with severe sanctions now. Help Ukraine with military and financial support. Together we can #StopRussianAggression.

