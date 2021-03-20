Joe Bidennek alaposan meggyűlt a baja a lépcsővel

Nehezen jutott fel az Atlantába induló Air Force One fedélzetére Joe Biden, aki többször is megbotlott az elnöki különgépre vezető lépcsőn.

Nem sokkal az eset után Kate Bedingfield, a Fehér Ház kommunikációs igazgatója a Twitter-oldalán közölte, hogy a 78 éves elnök jól van, botlása után nem szorult orvosi ellátásra.

I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs.

— Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) March 19, 2021