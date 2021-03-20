joe bidenbotlásesésair force one
Joe Bidennek alaposan meggyűlt a baja a lépcsővel

2021. 03. 20. 11:56

Nehezen jutott fel az Atlantába induló Air Force One fedélzetére Joe Biden, aki többször is megbotlott az elnöki különgépre vezető lépcsőn.

Nem sokkal az eset után Kate Bedingfield, a Fehér Ház kommunikációs igazgatója a Twitter-oldalán közölte, hogy a 78 éves elnök jól van, botlása után nem szorult orvosi ellátásra.

Biden esésével régi elődje, Gerald Ford nyomdokaiba lépett, az USA 38. elnöke 1975-ben járt így:

