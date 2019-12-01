Marhaság a segglyuk napoztatása

Furcsa divat terjed a közösségi médiában egy magát Metaphysical Meagen néven futtató, életmódtanácsokat osztogató nő jóvoltából. Ő maga a gáttájék napoztatásaként utal rá, de konkrétan arról van szó, hogy

széthúzott farpofákkal a nap felé fordulva gyakorlatilag az ember ánusza kapja egy az egyben a napsugarakat.

Mire jó mindez? Itt megoszlanak a vélemények. Az influenszer szerint ez egy távol-keleti taoista gyakorlat, ami feltölt energiával, javítja az egészséget, hozzájárul a hosszú élethez, előnyös a libidóra nézve és még hosszan sorolhatnánk.

Meagen felhívja a figyelmet, hogy a gyakorlatot inkább a reggeli órákban érdemes végezni, és rövid ideig: 30 másodperccel már el lehet érni a kívánt „hatást”, ám öt percnél tovább senki ne hagyja „gáttájékát” perzselődni.

E tanács nyilván elkerülte a színész Josh Brolin figyelmét, ugyanis miután kipróbálta a lyuknapoztatást, így írt: „Hihetetlenül leégett a segglyukam, úgy volt, hogy ma egész nap a családommal fogok vásárolni, helyette itthon jegelem és kenegetem krémekkel, annyira fáj.”

Orvosi szempontból az egész teljesen felesleges, sőt veszélyes is lehet. Az NLC-nek nyilatkozó aneszteziológus, intenzív terápiás szakorvos azt mondta, ha valamely testrészünknek fényre van szüksége, akkor úgy fejlődik ki, hogy azt könnyen meg is kapja. A Ladbible-nek egy nőgyógyász pedig azt mondta, e rejtett tájék napoztatása nemcsak a hirtelen és komoly napégés, de bőrrák veszélyét is magában rejti.