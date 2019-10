Stroke-ot kapott a mentős munka közben, a segítségére siető kollégája eszméletét vesztette

View this post on Instagram

Statement from FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro regarding the status of two critically injured FDNY members:⁣ ⁣ “Lt. Raymond Wang is out of surgery and remains in critical condition at Mt Sinai Hospital. EMT Liam Glinane remains in critical but stable condition at Mt Sinai at this time. I want to thank the entire staff at @MountSinaiNYC @MountSinaiQueens and @NYCHealthSystem Elmhurst Hospital, as well as our responding FDNY EMS units and physicians, for the tremendous care they all provided to our two injured members.”