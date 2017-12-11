Százezrek támogatják az iskolai zaklatásról zokogva beszélő fiút – videó

For the record, Keaton asked to do this AFTER he had he me pick him up AGAIN because he was afraid to go to lunch. My kids are by no stretch perfect, & at home, he's as all boy as they come, but by all accounts he's good at school. Talk to your kids. I've even had friends of mine tell me they're kids were only nice to him to get him to mess with people. We all know how it feels to want to belong, but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere.

Közzétette: Kimberly Jones – 2017. december 8.