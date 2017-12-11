Százezrek támogatják az iskolai zaklatásról zokogva beszélő fiút – videó

22 millió megtekintés, több mint 430 ezer megosztás, és – talán ez a legdöbbenetesebb – 167 ezer komment: ezek a számok láthatók annál a videónál, amelyet egy Kimberly Jones nevű nő készített fiáról, Keatonról.
Bántották az orra miatt, rondának nevezték. Egyetlen barátja sincs
– erről beszél a videóban Keaton, aki megkérte anyját, hogy menjen be érte az iskolába, mert egyedül már nem mer bemenni a menzára, ugyanis ebédnél a verbális zaklatást a fizikai bántalmazás váltja fel: tejet öntenek rá, kenyérrel, sonkával dobálják. Zokogva mesél megaláztatásairól.
For the record, Keaton asked to do this AFTER he had he me pick him up AGAIN because he was afraid to go to lunch. My kids are by no stretch perfect, & at home, he's as all boy as they come, but by all accounts he's good at school. Talk to your kids. I've even had friends of mine tell me they're kids were only nice to him to get him to mess with people. We all know how it feels to want to belong, but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere.
Közzétette: Kimberly Jones – 2017. december 8.
A felvétel megrázta az internetezőket, idegenek ezrei írtak támogató sorokat Keaton-nak; sőt az ügy a celebeket is megmozgatta: személyesen Amerika Kapitány, azaz Chris Evans üzent neki, és Avengers-premierre invitálta:
Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017
hasonló ajánlattal állt elő Mark Ruffalo is:
Keaton, will you’ve my guest at the Premiere of #InfinityWar too? I think you are about one of the coolest kids I have ever seen! Can’t wait to meet you in person, pal. Forget those ignorant kids. One day, very soon, they are going to feel pretty stupid for this. https://t.co/BqJLxu25GN
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 11, 2017
a videót posztolta és Keatont támogatásáról biztosította Snoop Dogg;
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bchv-mkj9Uv/
Demi Lovato pedig azt írta: Keatonnek tudnia kell, hogy nincs egyedül, és – sorstársaihoz hasonlóan – ő is erősebben fog kijönni a zaklatásokból.
I #StandwithKeaton. Keaton baby, just know you’re not alone. There are so many people who come out of bullying so much stronger and you will be one of them!! God bless you sweetheart. https://t.co/LdCAy2lDHu
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 11, 2017