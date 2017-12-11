12.11. - Árpád

Élet-Stílus

Százezrek támogatják az iskolai zaklatásról zokogva beszélő fiút – videó

24.hu
24.hu

2017. 12. 11. 10:30

Celebek is kiállnak a verbálisan és fizikailag is bántalmazott srác mellett.
Korábban a témában:

22 millió megtekintés, több mint 430 ezer megosztás, és – talán ez a legdöbbenetesebb – 167 ezer komment: ezek a számok láthatók annál a videónál, amelyet egy Kimberly Jones nevű nő készített fiáról, Keatonról.

Bántották az orra miatt, rondának nevezték. Egyetlen barátja sincs

– erről beszél a videóban Keaton, aki megkérte anyját, hogy menjen be érte az iskolába, mert egyedül már nem mer bemenni a menzára, ugyanis ebédnél a verbális zaklatást a fizikai bántalmazás váltja fel: tejet öntenek rá, kenyérrel, sonkával dobálják. Zokogva mesél megaláztatásairól.

For the record, Keaton asked to do this AFTER he had he me pick him up AGAIN because he was afraid to go to lunch. My kids are by no stretch perfect, & at home, he's as all boy as they come, but by all accounts he's good at school. Talk to your kids. I've even had friends of mine tell me they're kids were only nice to him to get him to mess with people. We all know how it feels to want to belong, but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere.

Közzétette: Kimberly Jones – 2017. december 8.

 

A felvétel megrázta az internetezőket, idegenek ezrei írtak támogató sorokat Keaton-nak; sőt az ügy a celebeket is megmozgatta: személyesen Amerika Kapitány, azaz Chris Evans üzent neki, és Avengers-premierre invitálta:

hasonló ajánlattal állt elő Mark Ruffalo is:

a videót posztolta és Keatont támogatásáról biztosította Snoop Dogg;

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bchv-mkj9Uv/

Demi Lovato pedig azt írta: Keatonnek tudnia kell, hogy nincs egyedül, és – sorstársaihoz hasonlóan – ő is erősebben fog kijönni a zaklatásokból.

