Királyi esküvő: itt az első hivatalos családi fotó

Molnár Dávid
Molnár Dávid

2018. 05. 21.

Két napja volt a királyi esküvő, Meghan hercegné és Harry herceg pedig most három hivatalos fotót mutatott meg a nagy napról.

Az elsőn csak ők ketten vannak rajta:

A másik egy családi kép:

A harmadik pedig a koszorúslányokkal- és fiúkkal.

