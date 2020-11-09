Csinált egy lakóbuszt, és elindult megtalálni önmagát

Shane Dennis tíz évig családjuk üzletében dolgozott, ahol rendszeresen szervizelt pezsgőfürdőket, és elsajátította a famegmunkálás csínját-bínját, írta az Insider.
A boltban szép pénzt keresett, és rövid időn belül vett is egy házat New Jerseyben, a Long Beach Islanden. Ő azonban többre vágyott.
Minden nagyon jó volt, de a boldogság hiányzott. Volt egy szép házam, ám én arra vágytam, hogy a természet lágy ölén éljek és utazzak, megtaláljam önmagam
– mondta a portálnak a 25 éves fiatalember.
I can honestly say that this is the first time in my life where I’m focusing on myself. Usually I’m the type who is always trying to take care and please others. Often resulting in my feelings not reciprocated. It is the story of my lifeeeee. But after these past 6 months I can notice a huge shift in my mindset and also my heart. I guess a month of isolation in the desert alone can do that to a person. I think before I was kinda drifting alone just trying to find myself, not really knowing what I need. Now I absolutely know what I need in my life. I surround myself with the right people as well. Those who don’t drain my energy but those who lift me up. Those who encourage me and want to see me succeed. Those who forgive and know that we’re only human and we all make mistakes ultimately growing from them. Those who can look deep and find true meaning in things. I’m not settling for half ass friends who only care about themselves. I want the real deal. So I urge you to do the same. Whatever you want to call it……. “Trim the fat….” as they say haha. Get rid of things and people that don’t benefit you in life. Purge that shit out. Make room for new people and new energies. Shed your leaves 🍁 Put on your mask before assisting others. Take care of you. Do you boo boo. So that’s my advice for the day people. Take care of yourself. Keep your stoke levels high. You can’t raise others stoke levels if your stoke is low…..be well✌🏼💚
2019 elején eladta lakását, majd vett egy 2013-as évjáratú Mercedes-Benz Sprintert azzal a szándékkal, hogy átalakítja, és megvalósítja álmait.
Dennis hónapokon át inspirációt keresett a közösségi médiában, majd saját tudása birtokában, 15 ezer dollár ráfordítással – főként faanyagok felhasználásával – kialakította az egyedi lakóautót.
Nyitott és tágas belső térre vágytam, ezért az oldalsó ajtón belépve egy kihúzható, L alakú kanapét készítettem. Két kutyám van, így jól elférünk együtt
– említette az ezermester ifjú.
A kanapéval párhuzamosan hosszú konyha található, mindkét oldalon pultokkal. A konyhában mini hűtőszekrény, mosogató és főzőlap is van.
The journey of roadhouse. I set off in October of 2019. I literally had no plan. No friends, didn’t know where I was going. I honestly didn’t even know where to go haha. I was staying in paid camp sites and wal marts because I was afraid to stealth camp nor did I even know how. After almost two weeks of living like that I finally decided no opportunities were going to happen for me…I had to make them happen. So I started becoming more social on Instagram. I started friending people even though they weren’t following me back. And I reached out to other vanlifers. Which was definitely out of my comfort zone. That one step I took has opened doors for me. The confidence I have now is insane when I think about it. I can sleep anywhere and feel comfort. Which is why this all has to come to an end. I constantly seek discomfort I guess haha. I’m selling my van👀…..so I can open up more doors😊 Or a garage door to be specific. Yes people…. @DogWoodConversions is official. Am I leaving vanlife? Heck no I’m diving into the vanlife community. I want to build affordable vans for people so they can live free. It honestly brings a smile to my face picturing someone in a van I built out in the world living their lives. I’m so stoked for this next chapter and where it brings me. If you’re interested in buying my van please DM me! It’s listed for 70k. Be well✌🏼and keep those stoke levels high🤙🏼🤙🏼🤙🏼 if you haven’t already please check out my new episode @inner.stoke.podcast link in my bio🤙🏼
A hátsó részen van egy szekrény, ami szokatlan egy lakóautóban. Általában az emberek fix bútorként teszik ágyukat erre a helyre, de Dennis ezt nem akarta. Közvetlen hozzáférést szeretett volna a hátsó ajtóhoz, hogy a kutyák ott is szabadon közlekedhessenek.
Fürdőszoba nincs a lakóbuszban
Az autó belsejében WC és zuhanyzó kialakításának nem láttam értelmét. A természetre vágytam, kempingezni akartam. Az erdőben ”csinálni a dolgomat”, folyókban és tavakban mosakodni, vagy útközben kempingbe menni, és ott zuhanyozni
– említette a fiatalember.
Miután átutazta az Egyesült Államokat, úgy döntött, hogy immár feltöltődve hazatér, és elindítja vállalkozását, ahol a saját maga által tervezett és épített lakókocsikat értékesíti.
Megfizethető, fenntartható és csúcsminőségű, egyedi lakóautókat szeretnék adni az embereknek, amelyekre nem fogják sajnálni a pénzt
– mondta büszkén Dennis.
The past year my path was unknown. I had no real plan I was just kinda going with the flow. I learned more about myself then I could ever imagine. I was put in more difficult and uncomfortable situations then I could ever ask for in a lifetime. It was not easy living in a van and traveling by yourself for an entire year. But wow. Was it worth it. I was thinking to myself yesterday…. dude you were living in the forest, bathing in rivers, and traveling around…..you freaking lived life. And I honestly did. I’ve never felt more alive. The unknown will do that to you I guess. It beats out all of those warm and cozy nights. But every journey eventually comes to an end. At least for the next couple months. For those of you who don’t know I made my way back across the country to New Jersey. Currently in Pennsiltucky but heading into New Jersey in an hour. That’s where I’ll be building out a Transit Van. A simple but very functional Van. Also will be officially putting my van up for sale around that time as well. It’s weird to know that I have actual plans for the next couple months but that’s where I will be until New Years. Then I’m doing a full send again. Hitting every coast this time….conquering some more goals. Stoked for the future and stoked to be home🤙🏼 hope everyone is well
Első lépésként 70 ezer dollárért akarja eladni a „prototípust”, majd belekezdeni az önálló projektbe azután, hogy kalandjai során megtalálta önmagát.
