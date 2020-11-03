Kövess minket:
Nagyvilág
bécsterrortámadásbécsi terrortámadás

Bécs megtört és kiürült – galéria

24.hu
24.hu
2020. 11. 03. 19:48
Hétfőn este 8 órakor terrortámadás történt Bécsben a Seitenstettengasse utcai zsinagóga környékén. A korábbi hírekkel ellentétben kedd délután már arról számolt be az osztrák belügyminiszter, hogy egyetlen merénylő volt, akit még hétfő este lelőttek a rendőrök. A támadón kívül még négyen vesztették életüket, 24 embert kórházba szállítottak, közülük hárman válságos állapotban vannak. A rendőrség eddig tizennégy embert vett őrizetbe, és tizennyolc helyen tartott házkutatást.  

 

12 fotó megtekintése

Bécs megtört és kiürült – galéria

Bécs megtört és kiürült – galéria

1/12
Fotó: Hans Punz / APA / AFP
Fotó megosztása:
2/12
Fotó: Joe Klamar / AFP
Fotó megosztása:
3/12
FFotó: Thomas Kronsteiner / Getty Images
Fotó megosztása:
4/12
Fotó: Thomas Kronsteiner / Getty Images
Fotó megosztása:
5/12
Fotó: Thomas Kronsteiner / Getty Images
Fotó megosztása:
6/12
Fotó: Thomas Kronsteiner / Getty Images
Fotó megosztása:
7/12
Fotó: Thomas Kronsteiner / Getty Images
Fotó megosztása:
8/12
Fotó: Helmut FohringerGE / APA / AFP
Fotó megosztása:
9/12
Fotó: Helmut FohringerGE / APA / AFP
Fotó megosztása:
10/12
Fotó: MTI / EPA / Christian Bruna
Fotó megosztása:
11/12
Fotó: Thomas Kronsteiner / Getty Images
Fotó megosztása:
12/12
Fotó: Helmut FohringerGE / APA / AFP
Fotó megosztása:

Kapcsolódó cikkek

bécs
Lövöldözés Bécs belvárosában, hajtóvadászat a támadók ellen
ausztria
Sebastian Kurz: Förtelmes terrortámadás történt
ausztria
Iszlamista terrortámadás Bécsben: négy civil meghalt, az egyik merénylőt lelőtték
bécs
Szijjártó: Elképesztő terrorhullám tört Európára
bécs
Kommandósok özönlötték el az utcákat – a bécsi terrortámadás képekben
Fotó megosztása:

Kiemelt kép: Helmut FohringerGE / APA / AFP

Ajánlom a Facebookon (0)
Címkék: bécsterrortámadásbécsi terrortámadás

Ajánlott videó mutasd mind

Ha kommentelni, beszélgetni, vitatkozni szeretnél, vagy csak megosztanád a véleményedet másokkal, a 24.hu Facebook-oldalán teheted meg. Ha bővebben olvasnál az okokról, itt találsz válaszokat.

A cikkhez ide kattintva szólhatsz hozzá.
Nézd meg a legfrissebb cikkeinket a címlapon!
Megnézem
24-logo

Engedélyezi, hogy a 24.hu értesítéseket
küldjön Önnek a kiemelt hírekről?
Az értesítések bármikor kikapcsolhatók
a böngésző beállításaiban.

Nem kérem Engedélyezem