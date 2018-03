Szénné égették Trump lányát egy fotó miatt

Talking #WorkforceDevelopment and Infrastructure in Iowa today! @realdonaldtrump’s #Infrastructure initiative includes a robust plan to expand skills-focused learning to prepare the next generation of American workers for 21st century job opportunities. Thank you @kimreynoldsia for your commitment to STEM education and skills training and for all the amazing work that you are doing in the great state of #Iowa! 📸: Rodney White, The Register

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Mar 19, 2018 at 3:16pm PDT