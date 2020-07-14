Kövess minket:
Naya Rivera édesanyja is kiment a tóhoz, ahol lánya eltűnt

Blonszki Renáta
újságíró. 2020. 07. 14. 11:48
Friss fotók készültek a helyszínen.

A Glee egykori szereplője július 9-én tűnt el, miután négyéves kisfiával kihajózott a Piru-tóra. A gyerekre egyedül találtak rá, aki elmondta, hogy anyja nem mászott vissza vele a csónakba. Naya Rivera holttestét négy nap keresés után találták meg a tóban. A helyszínen sajtótájékoztatót is tartottak, ahol Rivera édesanyja, Yolanda is megjelent.

Glee-átok? A sorozat harmadik fiatal szereplője halt meg pár éven belül
A 33 éves Naya Rivera holttestét a napokban találták meg egy tóban Kaliforniában. A színésznő halála váratlan és tragikus – éppúgy, mint két kollégájáé, Mark Sallingé és Cory Monteith-é is.
PIRU, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Yolanda Rivera is seen prior to a press conference held for missing actress Naya Rivera on July 13, 2020 in Piru, California. Rivera, known for her role in "Glee," was reported missing July 8 after her four-year-old son, Josey, was found alone in a boat rented by Rivera. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department is coordinating a search and recovery operation.
PIRU, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub (R) speaks during a press conference held for missing actress Naya Rivera on July 13, 2020 in Piru, California. Rivera, known for her role in "Glee," was reported missing July 8 after her four-year-old son, Josey, was found alone in a boat rented by Rivera. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department is coordinating a search and recovery operation. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
PIRU, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Sheriff’s department vehicles and a helicopter sit in a parking lot along with emergency workers at Lake Piru, where actress Naya Rivera was reported missing Wednesday, on July 9, 2020 in Piru, California. Rivera, known for her role in "Glee," was reported missing July 8 after her four-year-old son, Josey, was found alone in a boat rented by Rivera. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department is coordinating a search and recovery operation. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
PIRU, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: An emergency response vehicle sits in a parking lot near a danger sign warning visitor of hazards for swimming and wading at Lake Piru, where actress Naya Rivera was reported missing Wednesday, on July 9, 2020 in Piru, California. Rivera, known for her role in "Glee," was reported missing July 8 after her four-year-old son, Josey, was found alone in a boat rented by Rivera. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department is coordinating a search and recovery operation. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
PIRU, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: A boat is docked and roped off with police tape at Lake Piru, where actress Naya Rivera was reported missing Wednesday, on July 9, 2020 in Piru, California. According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department this is believed to the boat that was rented by Rivera. Rivera, known for her role in "Glee," was reported missing July 8 after her four-year-old son, Josey, was found alone in a boat rented by Rivera. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department is coordinating a search and recovery operation. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Kiemelt kép: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Nem kérem Engedélyezem