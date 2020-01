Agyonrugdosták a nagy fehér cápát, röhögve szelfiztek vele

Beachgoers attempt to rescue stranded great white shark at Orewa Beach

A great white shark stranded at a beach in north Auckland has been returned to the ocean by lifeguards and concerned beachgoers – but it was sadly not enough to save the fish.➡️ http://stuff.co.nz/s/efUZ📹 VSIMAGES

Közzétette: Stuff – 2020. január 2., csütörtök