Túl van a műtéten a kisfiú, aki Csubakkától tudta meg, hogy kap új szívet

Chewbacca Tells Austin He is Getting a New Heart

That moment when Chewbacca aka Dr. Thrush comes to tell you that you are getting a new heart. Months ago when Austin was listed for a heart transplant, Dr. Thrush said he would deliver the news a heart was available dressed as Chewbacca. On Saturday, March 17, Chewbacca stopped by Austin’s room. #donatelife #organdonor #all4your1Are you an organ donor? Register to become one here https://www.ilsos.gov/organdonorregister/.

Közzétette: Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago – 2018. március 19.