„Juj, cigizik a vécé!” – kiáltott fel a nyolcéves kislány, majd szülei erre nyitottak be a fürdőszobába

Besenyei Balázs
újságíró. 2020. 03. 23. 19:31
Azt hitték baj van, ám egészen mást találtak a fürdőben.

Matthew Berry, az ESPN csatornán futó The Fantasy Show című műsor házigazdája a Twitteren osztott meg egy családi történetet a házi karantén kapcsán, miután gyereke már negyedik napja otthon tanul.

A nyolcéves lányom felsikított, hogy »Juj, cigizik a vécé!«, én meg a feleségemmel rohantam be a fürdőbe. Ezt találtuk. És ez még csak a negyedik nap, mikor itthon tanul…

Zseniálisan kreatív a gyerek:

Kiemelt kép: Twitter.com/MatthewBerryTMR

