„Juj, cigizik a vécé!” – kiáltott fel a nyolcéves kislány, majd szülei erre nyitottak be a fürdőszobába

Matthew Berry, az ESPN csatornán futó The Fantasy Show című műsor házigazdája a Twitteren osztott meg egy családi történetet a házi karantén kapcsán, miután gyereke már negyedik napja otthon tanul.

Zseniálisan kreatív a gyerek:

My 8 year old daughter just yelled “Oh no the toilet is smoking!!” My wife and I ran to the bathroom to find this. It’s just day 4 of home school. pic.twitter.com/tG92vJPOtR

— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) March 19, 2020