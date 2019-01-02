Ez volt 2018 leglájkoltabb Instagram-fotója

Még a cikk végéig meg lehet tenni a téteket, ugyan melyik lett 2018 legtöbb lájkot kapó Instagram-fotója. Nagy meglepetés persze senkit nem fog érni, nagyjából sejteni lehetett, hogy a Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande-hármasból fog kikerülni a leglájkoltabb fotó.
Aztán nem egészen így lett a sorrend.
Jöhet a dobpergés…
Kylie Jenner babás képe nyert több mint 18 millió lájkkal, amin bemutatta a világnak babáját, Stormi Webstert:
Őt követte a sorban Justin Bieber fotója 13 millió lájkkal. A képen Bieber és felesége, Hailey Baldwin láthatóak, a kanadai énekes pedig egy nagyon szerelmes monológot fűzött a képhez:
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
A lista harmadik helyére pedig ismét Kylie Jenner ért oda, ahol ismét kislányával látható. Ez is megért az internet népének 13 millió lájkot, főként amiatt is, mert a kis Stormit igen ritkán lehetett látni Kylie Instáján:
Kiemelt kép:
Instagram.com/kyliejenner
