LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 13: Keira Knightley with her OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) at Buckingham Palace on December 13, 2018 in London, England. at Buckingham Palace on December 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Simmonds - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Keira Knightley-t kitüntette Károly herceg, de a színésznő férje protokollt szegett

Besenyei Balázs

újságíró. 2018. 12. 14. 07:38

Komoly elismerésben részesült Keira Knightley, angol színésznő, akit a Buckingham-palotában tüntetett ki Károly walesi herceg a Brit Birodalom Rendjének tisztje (OBE) díjjal. Knightley színészi teljesítményével és jótékonyságban elért eredményeivel érdemelte ki a rangos kitüntetést.

Knightley egyébként egy Chanel-kosztümben vett részt a ceremónián, azonban zenész férje, James Righton megszegte a királyi protokollt, ugyanis nem vett nyakkendőt az eseményre:

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 13: Actress Keira Knightley with her husband, James Righton (L), and her parents, Sharman Knightley (2nd R) and Kevin William Knightley (R), as she arrives to receive an OBE for her services to drama and charity, at Buckingham Palace on December 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Fotó: Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kiemelt kép: Julian Simmonds – WPA Pool/Getty Images

