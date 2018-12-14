Keira Knightley-t kitüntette Károly herceg, de a színésznő férje protokollt szegett

Komoly elismerésben részesült Keira Knightley, angol színésznő, akit a Buckingham-palotában tüntetett ki Károly walesi herceg a Brit Birodalom Rendjének tisztje (OBE) díjjal. Knightley színészi teljesítményével és jótékonyságban elért eredményeivel érdemelte ki a rangos kitüntetést.
The Prince of Wales presents Keira Knightley with her #OBE for services to Drama and Charity today. Keira’s acting career has spun almost two decades, and she has worked with and supported charities including Water Aid and Oxfam. The Prince of Wales held the investiture at Buckingham Palace today on behalf of The Queen. Investitures, which take place at the Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse throughout the year, recognise the achievements and services of people from all walks of life. 📷PA
Knightley egyébként egy Chanel-kosztümben vett részt a ceremónián, azonban zenész férje, James Righton megszegte a királyi protokollt, ugyanis nem vett nyakkendőt az eseményre:
Kiemelt kép: Julian Simmonds – WPA Pool/Getty Images