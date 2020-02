Kansas City Chiefs-San Francisco 49ers – élőben a Super Bowl

Az a 32 yardos Deebo Samuel futás a leghosszabb, amit elkapó mutatott be a Super Bowlokon.

Deebo Samuel’s 32-yard rush was the longest by a WR in Super Bowl history.

The previous long was Percy Harvin’s 30-yard rush in SB XLVIII. pic.twitter.com/tgUeqcTquG

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 2, 2020