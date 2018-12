Női kézi-Eb: Magyarország-Norvégia – élő

😍 What a fine finish by Camilla Herrem as Norway extend their lead to 19:12 at the break against Hungary. Can Hungary claw their way back into this #ehfeuro2018 game?@MKSZhandball @NORhandball #HUNNOR #handballissime pic.twitter.com/JphN6k5VTF

— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) 2018. december 7.