Elhunyt a Hair zeneszerzője

View this post on Instagram

King Galt. The broadway community is mourning his passing this morning (#Hair will love forever) but best believe he was the hip hop community’s too. Name em: #WhoHah from @bustarhymes #Mash from @officialjdilla #DownWithTheKing from @revwon & @kingdmc #CmonWitDaGitDown by @ElDaSensi & @reallyTame1 —-so many more @therealfaithevans @xplargepro @mfdoomofficial @madlib @specialedmusic @publicenemyftp @bambambaklava @dilatedpeoples —-so many classics rip to #GaltMacdermot & peep all his classics!! It fed 90s hip hop something crazy!