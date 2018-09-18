A Trónok harca visszahódította a tévés Oscart

Azaz az Emmyt, amelyet idén már 70. alkalommal osztottak ki több mint 100 kategóriában.

Magyar idő szerint éjjel rendezték a televíziózás Oscarjaként is emlegetett Emmy-gálát, amelyen nem kevesebb, mint 119 kategóriában adtak át díjat a szakma idei legjobbjainak.

Az előzetesen főleg az HBO és a Netflix sorozatainak harcával kecsegtető díjátadó legnagyobb győztese és egyben meglepetése utóbb a Trónok harca lett, miután a tavalyi gáláról hiányzó sikersorozat nemcsak visszatért, de a legjobb drámasorozatnak járó elismerést is bezsebelte az egyaránt esélyesebbnek tartott A szolgálólány meséje és a Westworld elől.

Mindent megnéztünk a drogos úrifiútól a meggyilkolt divatguruig Az év első felében is voltak sorozatok, amik beváltották ígéretüket, és olyanok is, amik kissé kifulladtak az ütős felütés után. Melyikre érdemes rászánni az időt, és melyikre nem?

A 70. Emmy-díjátadó fontosabb kategóriái és nyertesei

Legjobb drámasorozat

Trónok harca

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

The Americans

This Is Us

Westworld

Legjobb vígjátéksorozat

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Legjobb minisorozat

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

The Alienist

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Legjobb varietéműsor

Saturday Night Live

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America

Portlandia

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Legjobb talkshow

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Legjobb reality vagy vetélkedő

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

Top Chef

The Voice

Legjobb női főszereplő drámasorozatban

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Legjobb férfi főszereplő drámasorozatban

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Legjobb rendezés drámasorozatban

“Paterfamilias,” The Crown: Stephen Daldry

“Beyond the Wall,” Game of Thrones: Alan Taylor

“The Dragon and the Wolf,” Game of Thrones: Jeremy Podeswa

“After,” The Handmaid’s Tale: Kari Skogland

“The Toll,” Ozark: Jason Bateman

“Tonight We Improvise,” Ozark: Daniel Sackheim

“Chapter Nine: The Gate,” Stranger Things: a Duffer testvérek

Legjobb női mellékszereplő drámasorozatban

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Legjobb férfi mellékszereplő drámasorozatban

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Matt Smith, The Crown

Legjobb női főszereplő minisorozatban vagy tévéfilmben

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Legjobb férfi főszereplő minisorozatban vagy tévéfilmben

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister

Legjobb rendezés minisorozatban vagy tévéfilmben

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”: Ryan Murphy

Godless: Scott Frank

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert: David Leveaux, Alex Rudzinski

The Looming Tower, “9/11”: Craig Zisk

Paterno: Barry Levinson

Patrick Melrose: Edward Berger

Twin Peaks: David Lynch

Legjobb női mellékszereplő minisorozatban vagy tévéfilmben

Merritt Wever, Godless

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)

Legjobb férfi mellékszereplő minisorozatban vagy tévéfilmben

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar

John Leguizamo, Waco

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Legjobb női főszereplő vígjátéksorozatban

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Legjobb férfi főszereplő vígjátéksorozatban

Bill Hader, Barry

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Legjobb rendezés vígjátéksorozatban

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Pilot”: Amy Sherman-Palladino

Atlanta, “FUBU”: Donald Glover

Atlanta, “Teddy Perkins”: Hiro Murai

Barry, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”: Bill Hader

The Big Bang Theory, “The Bow Tie Symmetry”: Mark Cendrowski

GLOW, “Pilot”: Jesse Peretz

Silicon Valley, “Initial Coin Offering”: Mike Judge

Legjobb női mellékszereplő vígjátéksorozatban

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Legjobb férfi mellékszereplő vígjátéksorozatban

Henry Winkler, Barry

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

A további kategóriák győzteseit az Emmy weboldalán lehet böngészni.

Kiemelt kép: Getty Images/WireImage/Lester Cohen