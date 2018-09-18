A Trónok harca visszahódította a tévés Oscart

Magyar idő szerint éjjel rendezték a televíziózás Oscarjaként is emlegetett Emmy-gálát, amelyen nem kevesebb, mint 119 kategóriában adtak át díjat a szakma idei legjobbjainak.
Az előzetesen főleg az HBO és a Netflix sorozatainak harcával kecsegtető díjátadó legnagyobb győztese és egyben meglepetése utóbb a Trónok harca lett, miután a tavalyi gáláról hiányzó sikersorozat nemcsak visszatért, de a legjobb drámasorozatnak járó elismerést is bezsebelte az egyaránt esélyesebbnek tartott A szolgálólány meséje és a Westworld elől.
A 70. Emmy-díjátadó fontosabb kategóriái és nyertesei
Legjobb drámasorozat
Trónok harca
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
The Americans
This Is Us
Westworld
Legjobb vígjátéksorozat
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Legjobb minisorozat
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
The Alienist
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Legjobb varietéműsor
Saturday Night Live
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America
Portlandia
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Legjobb talkshow
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Legjobb reality vagy vetélkedő
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
Top Chef
The Voice
Legjobb női főszereplő drámasorozatban
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Legjobb férfi főszereplő drámasorozatban
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Legjobb rendezés drámasorozatban
“Paterfamilias,” The Crown: Stephen Daldry
“Beyond the Wall,” Game of Thrones: Alan Taylor
“The Dragon and the Wolf,” Game of Thrones: Jeremy Podeswa
“After,” The Handmaid’s Tale: Kari Skogland
“The Toll,” Ozark: Jason Bateman
“Tonight We Improvise,” Ozark: Daniel Sackheim
“Chapter Nine: The Gate,” Stranger Things: a Duffer testvérek
Legjobb női mellékszereplő drámasorozatban
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Legjobb férfi mellékszereplő drámasorozatban
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Matt Smith, The Crown
Legjobb női főszereplő minisorozatban vagy tévéfilmben
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Legjobb férfi főszereplő minisorozatban vagy tévéfilmben
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister
Legjobb rendezés minisorozatban vagy tévéfilmben
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”: Ryan Murphy
Godless: Scott Frank
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert: David Leveaux, Alex Rudzinski
The Looming Tower, “9/11”: Craig Zisk
Paterno: Barry Levinson
Patrick Melrose: Edward Berger
Twin Peaks: David Lynch
Legjobb női mellékszereplő minisorozatban vagy tévéfilmben
Merritt Wever, Godless
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)
Legjobb férfi mellékszereplő minisorozatban vagy tévéfilmben
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar
John Leguizamo, Waco
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Legjobb női főszereplő vígjátéksorozatban
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Legjobb férfi főszereplő vígjátéksorozatban
Bill Hader, Barry
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Legjobb rendezés vígjátéksorozatban
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Pilot”: Amy Sherman-Palladino
Atlanta, “FUBU”: Donald Glover
Atlanta, “Teddy Perkins”: Hiro Murai
Barry, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”: Bill Hader
The Big Bang Theory, “The Bow Tie Symmetry”: Mark Cendrowski
GLOW, “Pilot”: Jesse Peretz
Silicon Valley, “Initial Coin Offering”: Mike Judge
Legjobb női mellékszereplő vígjátéksorozatban
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Legjobb férfi mellékszereplő vígjátéksorozatban
Henry Winkler, Barry
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
A további kategóriák győzteseit az Emmy weboldalán lehet böngészni.