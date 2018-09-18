09.18. - Diána

Kultúra
775225690MM00220_70th_Emmy_

A Trónok harca visszahódította a tévés Oscart

Keresztesi Ferenc
Keresztesi Ferenc

újságíró. 2018. 09. 18. 08:58

Azaz az Emmyt, amelyet idén már 70. alkalommal osztottak ki több mint 100 kategóriában.

Magyar idő szerint éjjel rendezték a televíziózás Oscarjaként is emlegetett Emmy-gálát, amelyen nem kevesebb, mint 119 kategóriában adtak át díjat a szakma idei legjobbjainak.

Az előzetesen főleg az HBO és a Netflix sorozatainak harcával kecsegtető díjátadó legnagyobb győztese és egyben meglepetése utóbb a Trónok harca lett, miután a tavalyi gáláról hiányzó sikersorozat nemcsak visszatért, de a legjobb drámasorozatnak járó elismerést is bezsebelte az egyaránt esélyesebbnek tartott A szolgálólány meséje és a Westworld elől.

Mindent megnéztünk a drogos úrifiútól a meggyilkolt divatguruig
Az év első felében is voltak sorozatok, amik beváltották ígéretüket, és olyanok is, amik kissé kifulladtak az ütős felütés után. Melyikre érdemes rászánni az időt, és melyikre nem?

A 70. Emmy-díjátadó fontosabb kategóriái és nyertesei

Legjobb drámasorozat

Trónok harca

The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
The Americans
This Is Us
Westworld

Legjobb vígjátéksorozat

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Legjobb minisorozat

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

The Alienist
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose

Legjobb varietéműsor

Saturday Night Live

At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America
Portlandia
Tracey Ullman’s Show

Legjobb talkshow

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Legjobb reality vagy vetélkedő

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
Top Chef
The Voice

Legjobb női főszereplő drámasorozatban

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Legjobb férfi főszereplő drámasorozatban

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Legjobb rendezés drámasorozatban

“Paterfamilias,” The Crown: Stephen Daldry

“Beyond the Wall,” Game of Thrones: Alan Taylor
“The Dragon and the Wolf,” Game of Thrones: Jeremy Podeswa
“After,” The Handmaid’s Tale: Kari Skogland
“The Toll,” Ozark: Jason Bateman
“Tonight We Improvise,” Ozark: Daniel Sackheim
“Chapter Nine: The Gate,” Stranger Things: a Duffer testvérek

Legjobb női mellékszereplő drámasorozatban

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Legjobb férfi mellékszereplő drámasorozatban

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Matt Smith, The Crown

Legjobb női főszereplő minisorozatban vagy tévéfilmben

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Legjobb férfi főszereplő minisorozatban vagy tévéfilmben

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister

Legjobb rendezés minisorozatban vagy tévéfilmben

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”: Ryan Murphy

Godless: Scott Frank
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert: David Leveaux, Alex Rudzinski
The Looming Tower, “9/11”: Craig Zisk
Paterno: Barry Levinson
Patrick Melrose: Edward Berger
Twin Peaks: David Lynch

Legjobb női mellékszereplő minisorozatban vagy tévéfilmben

Merritt Wever, Godless

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)

Legjobb férfi mellékszereplő minisorozatban vagy tévéfilmben

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar
John Leguizamo, Waco
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Legjobb női főszereplő vígjátéksorozatban

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Legjobb férfi főszereplő vígjátéksorozatban

Bill Hader, Barry

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless

Legjobb rendezés vígjátéksorozatban

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Pilot”: Amy Sherman-Palladino

Atlanta, “FUBU”: Donald Glover
Atlanta, “Teddy Perkins”: Hiro Murai
Barry, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”: Bill Hader
The Big Bang Theory, “The Bow Tie Symmetry”: Mark Cendrowski
GLOW, “Pilot”: Jesse Peretz
Silicon Valley, “Initial Coin Offering”: Mike Judge

Legjobb női mellékszereplő vígjátéksorozatban

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Legjobb férfi mellékszereplő vígjátéksorozatban

Henry Winkler, Barry

Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

A további kategóriák győzteseit az Emmy weboldalán lehet böngészni.

Kiemelt kép: Getty Images/WireImage/Lester Cohen
Nem kérem Engedélyezem