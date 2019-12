A hatéves fiú azt kérte, küldjenek neki karácsonyi üdvözlőlapokat, amíg új szívre vár

Look at that smile! ♥ We told you about Carlos who is the 6-year-old from Worcester requesting Christmas cards as he waits for a new heart. We are so happy to report that he's gotten more than 3,000 pieces of mail! Thank you to everyone who sent cards and gifts. 📷: Sheena Cossette boston25.com/2YjA3zhNew cards can be sent here: Sheena CossetteC/o Carlos RolonPO Box 3497Worcester, MA 01613

Boston 25 News – 2019. december 11., szerda