Az Irma olyan erős, hogy még az óceánt is elfújta

Long Island, Bahamas ! There is no more ocean ! As far as the eye can see . And they don't know where it went ! Wow …. Irma is more powerful than people think ! Be safe guys . 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 P.S. This is not me filming ….. Update: Long Island has the all clear .. The sea is gradually coming back! Praise God….

Közzétette: Kelly Johnson – 2017. szeptember 9.