Bill Gates Somorján járt

A lovaknak köszönheti voltaképp Szlovákia, hogy láthatta a világ egyik leggazdagabb emberét, Bill Gatest. Ugyanis a Paraméter szerint a milliárdos Somojrán járt egy díjugrató versenyen, amin részt vett 21 éves lánya, Jennifer Kathrine Gates is.
A versenyt a cikk szerint az X-Bionix Sphere nevű sportközpontban tartották. Ide az idősebb Gates helikopterrel érkezett. Az újságírókkal nem akart foglalkozni, csak az amerikai csapat tagjaként jelen lévő lányával.
Honored to wear the pinque jacket for Team USA in the Nations Cup of Samorin today! One rail in the first round & a foot in the 💦 in the second but couldn’t feel luckier to have Fluff as my partner to get me in there. Congrats to @chloere on an spectacular double clear and all of our team & people behind us for a great day full of consistent results 🇺🇸❤️😍🐴
