Bill Gates Somorján járt

Molnár Zoltán
bértollnok. 2017. 09. 02. 18:14

A lovaknak köszönheti voltaképp Szlovákia, hogy láthatta a világ egyik leggazdagabb emberét, Bill Gatest. Ugyanis a Paraméter szerint a milliárdos Somojrán járt egy díjugrató versenyen, amin részt vett 21 éves lánya, Jennifer Kathrine Gates is.

A versenyt a cikk szerint az X-Bionix Sphere nevű sportközpontban tartották. Ide az idősebb Gates helikopterrel érkezett. Az újságírókkal nem akart foglalkozni, csak az amerikai csapat tagjaként jelen lévő lányával.

Fotó: 24.hu / Bielik István
