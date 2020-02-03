Megszületett Milla Jovovich harmadik gyereke

Lány lett, de fiúnevet kapott.

Megszületett a Kaptár-széria sztárjának és rendezőjének, Milla Jovovich-nak és Paul W.S. Andersonnak a harmadik közös gyereke, jelentette be egy halom fotóval az újszülöttről a színésznő Instagramon. Harmadik gyerekük is lány lett, akár csak a 4 éves Dashiel és a 11 éves Ever, ráadásul testvéreihez hasonlóan ő is szokatlan nevet kapott. Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson lett a teljes neve, mivel Jovovich-ik nehezen tudtak dönteni, de az Osian a keresztneve, ami egy Wales-i fiúnév egyébként és Ósinnek ejtik.

Kiemelt kép: Instagram / @millajovovich