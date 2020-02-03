Megszületett Milla Jovovich harmadik gyereke

Megszületett a Kaptár-széria sztárjának és rendezőjének, Milla Jovovich-nak és Paul W.S. Andersonnak a harmadik közös gyereke, jelentette be egy halom fotóval az újszülöttről a színésznő Instagramon. Harmadik gyerekük is lány lett, akár csak a 4 éves Dashiel és a 11 éves Ever, ráadásul testvéreihez hasonlóan ő is szokatlan nevet kapott. Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson lett a teljes neve, mivel Jovovich-ik nehezen tudtak dönteni, de az Osian a keresztneve, ami egy Wales-i fiúnév egyébként és Ósinnek ejtik.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
Hey Everyone!!! So without my knowledge @evergaboanderson spilled the beans on the new baby yesterday 🙄🤦🏻♀️😂 which makes this “old news” but anyway, yesterday 02/02/2020 at 8:56am Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson was born! Osian is a welsh boy’s name and it’s pronounced O-shin. Now I know the name is long, but the family couldn’t agree on her middle name. Ever and my mom wanted Lark, @dashielanderson and I wanted Elliot. Then my husband Paul chimes in with another vote for Lark, so Smushy and I were out numbered 😛! At least she has many to choose from later in life if she wants to drop a few. She’s so beautiful! Her hair is lighter than the other girls was and she’s very strong. Her little hands get in the way and they’re hard to control and she’s already lifting her head up to see what’s going on! She’s our miracle baby and we’re all so grateful to have her and completely obsessed with her!! I will obviously post more pics later, but we are all exhausted because the last few nights have been crazy! I send you all so much love from the cloud I’m flying on!!! Xoxo m❤️☁️✨⚡️⭐️💥☄️
Kiemelt kép: Instagram / @millajovovich