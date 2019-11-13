Van a falfehér sápadtság, meg van Saoirse Ronan a Dazed címlapján

Saoirse Ronan a Dazed and Confused magazin (röviden csak Dazed) új számának címlapsztorija, az interjúhoz készült magazinfotók pedig ahelyett, hogy próbálták volna ellenpontozni az ír-amerikai Ronan brit sápadtságát, inkább úgy döntöttek, minél inkább kiemelik azt. A címlapon például majdhogynem elveszik a fehér háttérben a fehér ruháiban, a többin pedig a kevés rózsaszín nagyon szépen kiemelkedik a többnyire szürkére és élettelenre varázsolt fotókon. Furcsa koncepció, de nekünk tetszik.
🌪KINDRED SPIRIT: SAOIRSE 🌪 “There’s no one else I understand as fully as I did Jo. She needed to be a tornado, this bloody twister coming into the room and messing everything up a bit.” – #SaoirseRonan As she steps into the shoes of America’s most beloved literary heroine in @littlewomenmovie, #SaoirseRonan talks family connections with on-screen mum @lauradern for the first cover story of our winter 2019 #FamilyTies issue. Tap the link in bio to read their conversation, on the site now 📲 Photography @roversi Styling @robbiespencer Hair @1malcolmedwards Make-up @lauren.parsons Nails @amaquashie Text @thorasiemsen Editor-in-chief @isabellaburley Creative Director @robbiespencer Art Director @reidjamie #SaoirseRonan wears all clothes and accessories @gucci Cruise 2020 collection, all jewellery @gucci Fine Jewellery, argyle socks stylist’s own Taken from the winter 2019 #FamilyTies issue of #Dazed – OUT 21 NOVEMBER
Kiemelt kép: Instagram / @dazed