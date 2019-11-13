Kövess minket:
saoirse ronan

Van a falfehér sápadtság, meg van Saoirse Ronan a Dazed címlapján

Veres Szilárd
Veres Szilárd
újságíró. 2019. 11. 13. 22:03
Sose volt még talán ennyire sápadt, egy hófehér szobában észre se vennéd.

Saoirse Ronan a Dazed and Confused magazin (röviden csak Dazed) új számának címlapsztorija, az interjúhoz készült magazinfotók pedig ahelyett, hogy próbálták volna ellenpontozni az ír-amerikai Ronan brit sápadtságát, inkább úgy döntöttek, minél inkább kiemelik azt. A címlapon például majdhogynem elveszik a fehér háttérben a fehér ruháiban, a többin pedig a kevés rózsaszín nagyon szépen kiemelkedik a többnyire szürkére és élettelenre varázsolt fotókon. Furcsa koncepció, de nekünk tetszik.

 

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

 

🌪KINDRED SPIRIT: SAOIRSE 🌪⁠ ⁠ “There’s no one else I understand as fully as I did Jo. She needed to be a tornado, this bloody twister coming into the room and messing everything up a bit.” – #SaoirseRonan⁠ ⁠ As she steps into the shoes of America’s most beloved literary heroine in @littlewomenmovie, #SaoirseRonan talks family connections with on-screen mum @lauradern for the first cover story of our winter 2019 #FamilyTies issue. ⁠ ⁠ Tap the link in bio to read their conversation, on the site now 📲⁠ ⁠ Photography @roversi⁠ Styling @robbiespencer ⁠ Hair @1malcolmedwards⁠ Make-up @lauren.parsons⁠ Nails @amaquashie⁠ ⁠ Text @thorasiemsen⁠ ⁠ Editor-in-chief @isabellaburley⁠ Creative Director @robbiespencer⁠ Art Director @reidjamie⁠ ⁠ #SaoirseRonan wears all clothes and accessories @gucci Cruise 2020 collection, all jewellery @gucci Fine Jewellery, argyle socks stylist’s own ⁠ ⁠ Taken from the winter 2019 #FamilyTies issue of #Dazed – OUT 21 NOVEMBER⁠

Dazed (@dazed) által megosztott bejegyzés, Nov 13., 2019, időpont: 4:00 (PST időzóna szerint)

 

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

 

Dazed (@dazed) által megosztott bejegyzés, Nov 13., 2019, időpont: 6:00 (PST időzóna szerint)

 

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

 

Dazed (@dazed) által megosztott bejegyzés, Nov 13., 2019, időpont: 8:00 (PST időzóna szerint)

Kiemelt kép: Instagram / @dazed

