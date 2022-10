Meghalt a Red Bull társtulajdonosa, Dietrich Mateschitz, közölte a Motorsport.com.

We are saddened to hear of the death of Dietrich Mateschitz

The co-founder of Red Bull made an unforgettable contribution to F1, and leaves a lasting legacy pic.twitter.com/ZuBxwY5CzS

— Formula 1 (@F1) October 22, 2022