Szakértők kérik, hogy ne távolítsanak el aknákat kézzel, cigizés közben

Miután elkezdett terjedni egy olyan videó, ahol egy ukrán férfi a két kezével megfog egy aknát, és az útról az erdőbe viszi, miközben cigi lóg a szájából.

Another Braveheart moment in Ukraine. A civilian removes a mine with his bare hands. #UkraineUnderAttack #StandWithUkraine #RussiaGoHome pic.twitter.com/pgBU1T06fL

A Halo Trust szakértői szerint ez, dobpergés, veszélyes, és nem ajánlják. Ezért Mariupolban és Kramatorskban az óvóhelyeken is figyelmeztetéseket raknak ki, hogy ne csinálják ezt az ukránok, mert nem lesz jó vége.

🇺🇦 URGENT SAFETY WARNING – Please share

These are deadly devices. If you see anything like this:

❌Do not go near them

❌Do not pick them up

❌They are not safe to touch

Call the local emergency authorities pic.twitter.com/PSAPL24Mnc

— The HALO Trust (@TheHALOTrust) February 26, 2022