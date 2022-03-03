háborúorosz-ukrán háborúorosz-ukrán konfliktusoroszország
Szakértők kérik, hogy ne távolítsanak el aknákat kézzel, cigizés közben

Kerner Zsolt
2022. 03. 03. 15:09

Miután elkezdett terjedni egy olyan videó, ahol egy ukrán férfi a két kezével megfog egy aknát, és az útról az erdőbe viszi, miközben cigi lóg a szájából.

A Halo Trust szakértői szerint ez, dobpergés, veszélyes, és nem ajánlják. Ezért Mariupolban és Kramatorskban az óvóhelyeken is figyelmeztetéseket raknak ki, hogy ne csinálják ezt az ukránok, mert nem lesz jó vége.

