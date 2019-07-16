Láttad már Josh Brolint nagyon idősen?

Vajon tényleg így fog kinézni 24 év múlva?

A Thanos-t megformáló és nemrég Budapesten forgató, a városról pedig sokat posztoló Josh Brolin most feleségével kipróbálta a mesterséges öregítést, vélhetően a FaceApp, vagy valamilyen más applikációval. Aki egyébként követi a színészt Instagramon, annak feltűnhetett, hogy Brolin képtelen bármit is posztolni általában anélkül, hogy ne írna egy mininovellát a leírásban, és ez ezúttal sincs másként, a színészt ugyanis a fotó annyira megihlette, hogy rögtön elképzelte, milyen is lesz az életük 24 év múlva 2043-ban. Mi már kezdünk egyébként biztosak lenni abban, hogy a színésszel elhitette valaki, hogy az Instagram a kezdő írók platformja, vagy valami hasonló.

Kiemelt kép: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images