Láttad már Josh Brolint nagyon idősen?

A Thanos-t megformáló és nemrég Budapesten forgató, a városról pedig sokat posztoló Josh Brolin most feleségével kipróbálta a mesterséges öregítést, vélhetően a FaceApp, vagy valamilyen más applikációval. Aki egyébként követi a színészt Instagramon, annak feltűnhetett, hogy Brolin képtelen bármit is posztolni általában anélkül, hogy ne írna egy mininovellát a leírásban, és ez ezúttal sincs másként, a színészt ugyanis a fotó annyira megihlette, hogy rögtön elképzelte, milyen is lesz az életük 24 év múlva 2043-ban. Mi már kezdünk egyébként biztosak lenni abban, hogy a színésszel elhitette valaki, hogy az Instagram a kezdő írók platformja, vagy valami hasonló.
Cut to 2043: living on the ranch, still a full bottle vodka in the freezer for when neighbors come over, Preparation H wrappers in the trash, and someone telling me that I should’ve used a higher SPF when I was younger. My wife is beautiful but gags on certain foods now; it makes me look away and into the fireplace even though there’s no fire going. Coffee every morning is like syrup and I spend most of my time writing and fishing for large mouth bass. A call comes in about doing a parody of Thanos for whoever took over for Jimmy Fallon. I put the phone down without saying anything and turn up Waylon Jennings, who never seems to get old. Westlyn visits with her boyfriend and he refuses to do the dishes. We have a talk and he ends up doing the dishes. The horses get fed at sunset and the ground squirrels are still driving me crazy. The denim business thrived and Kathryn still designs with colored pencils in the little office that is lined with my mother’s cookbooks from 40 years ago. I look like somewhere between Tommy Lee Jones, W, and my own father. She looks like she’s wary of anyone outside the family. #ranchlife #northcountry
Kiemelt kép: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images