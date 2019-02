Kiműtött agydaganatát posztolta a legrosszabb robotokat készítő nő

View this post on Instagram

YOU KNOW WHAT THIS IS?! This is my favorite photo. You see that iceberg in the back? That’s Antarctica. And that pink thing on the left? That is my brain tumor. Yes, I got some slides of the tumor and sent one to Antarctica. Take a hint, Brian. 🧠❄️ My friend @arielwaldman went there to study tardigrades and deserves all the high fives for doing me this very awkward favor.