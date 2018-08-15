“Meztelenül vacsoráztam idegenekkel, és mások is csinálhatnák!”

Egy Instagramon is kedvelt blogger, Jessa O’Brien egy meztelen vacsorán szerzett tapasztalatairól számolt be. Egy quennslandi nudista szálloda vendége volt, ahol egy ötvenes párral ült le enni:
Kint ülni a napsütésben, hallgatni a madarak énekét, fákkal körülvéve, kőhajításnyira egy medencétől: ezek kísértek egy nagyszerű beszélgetést
– kezdi írásában a 28 éves O’Brien. Teljesen jól megvoltak, iszogattak, megvacsoráztak, és a pár azt is elmesélte, hogy egy viccel kezdődött, hogy már évek óta nudista hotelekben szállnak meg, a feleség ugyanis elveszített egy fogadást. Azóta pedig nagyon megkedvelték a nyaralás ilyen formáját annak szabadsága és kényelme miatt – idézt a Daily Mail.
1 year since I launched The Nude Blogger!!! 🎉 Wow… What a journey 💖 What a crazy-ass ride is has been thus far 😊 bloody hell! 🤣🤣🤣 I'm so honoured to have beautiful people like you support me and my message and to have made some of the connections I have 💫 I set out on this journey not knowing exactly how to go about it all… and I'm still grasping this whole blog thing! 😂 It sure requires a lot of time, effort and energy! But it is all so worth it. Albeit testing at times, it has been such an overwhelmingly beautiful experience 💖 All I know is that I'm here to raise awareness, spread love and help raise consciousness on this planet… and I guess this is one way in which I can only hope to inspire others to be more conscious 💖 Thank you all so much for all of your encouragement and support… it means more to me than you can imagine 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 you guys make this so much more worthwhile and I am forever grateful 💜 Thank you, thank you, thank you 🙏🏽 If you'd like to know more on why I started this blog and what inspired me, please click the link in my bio 😘 #linkinbio Thank you @dasilva___ for capturing this shot in the lead up to me launching the blog all that time ago haha 🙏🏽 how time flies! #birthdaysuit #humpday #smile #blessed #grateful
O’Brien csak ajánlani tudja az ilyen és ehhez hasonló alkalmakat. Így foglalta össze az estét, illetve a meztelen létet:
Nincs ahhoz hasonló, mint meztelenül aludni… de még jobb, ha felkelünk, és utána se kell ruhát felvenni, hogy elmenjünk a konyháig és reggelit csináljunk, még akkor sem, ha egy rakás idegen vesz minket körül. Van valami nagyon megnyugtató abban, hogy nem ítél el a környezeted. Sose ítélj meg egy könyvet a borítójáról, ahogy mások életmódját se ítéld el. Sosem lehet tudni, talán jobban élveznéd, mint képzeled.
| NEW BLOG: DINING NAKED WITH STRANGERS | Yes, I’ve done exactly what the title reads…dined naked with complete strangers 😁 Everything out there for all to see as I sat there scoffing down my dinner…not one part of our bodies clothed. Given I was wearing no clothing, the only thing separating my ass and the chair was a towel, a hygiene measure in place at most nudist resorts. Sitting outside in the sunshine, listening to the birds sing, surrounded by trees, a pool and spa a stone’s throw away, all accompanied by great conversation; I was in my own little paradise ☀️🌻🌈🐤🦋 Perhaps fifteen minutes into my conversation with a married couple from Gladstone, I stopped to think about how odd this would seem to most other people…the fact that I was sitting there completely naked discussing politics and whatnot with a couple I had met only fifteen minutes prior 🤔… Read more by clicking the link in my bio 🙌🏽 PS.. I wrote this piece in April 2016, before I ever launched my blog…all whilst it was still an idea in the making! 😮 I had always planned on this post being the first I published, but it didn't happen, and just continued to sit there in my long list of notes and posts…until now 😁🙌🏽 Meeting this couple, and the rest of my experience that weekend in January 2016, was what actually gave me the idea to start 'The Nude Blogger' as we know it now 👊🏼 The idea was to open up and discuss my more 'taboo' experiences to help broaden others' perspectives and encourage tolerance and diversity by allowing them the opportunity (through my writing and sharing) to understand others' lifestyle choices. So here it is! Enjoy 😘 Xx . . #naturism #nudism #lifestyle #taboo #nudist #resort #summer #perception #conscious #tolerance #diversity #respect #unity #nonjudgement #share #blog #awareness #health #yoga #yogi #vegan #australia
