“Meztelenül vacsoráztam idegenekkel, és mások is csinálhatnák!”

1 year since I launched The Nude Blogger!!! 🎉 Wow… What a journey 💖 What a crazy-ass ride is has been thus far 😊 bloody hell! 🤣🤣🤣 I'm so honoured to have beautiful people like you support me and my message and to have made some of the connections I have 💫 I set out on this journey not knowing exactly how to go about it all… and I'm still grasping this whole blog thing! 😂 It sure requires a lot of time, effort and energy! But it is all so worth it. Albeit testing at times, it has been such an overwhelmingly beautiful experience 💖 All I know is that I'm here to raise awareness, spread love and help raise consciousness on this planet… and I guess this is one way in which I can only hope to inspire others to be more conscious 💖 Thank you all so much for all of your encouragement and support… it means more to me than you can imagine 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 you guys make this so much more worthwhile and I am forever grateful 💜 Thank you, thank you, thank you 🙏🏽 If you'd like to know more on why I started this blog and what inspired me, please click the link in my bio 😘 #linkinbio Thank you @dasilva___ for capturing this shot in the lead up to me launching the blog all that time ago haha 🙏🏽 how time flies! #birthdaysuit #humpday #smile #blessed #grateful

