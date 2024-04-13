Annyira élethűen utánozza a szirénát a madár, hogy a rendőröket is megtéveszti – videó

„Nem április tréfa, 100% valóság” – írja az X-en (korábban Twitter) az angliai Thames Valley Polie arról a videóról, amin egy rendőrségi szirénát utánzó madár hangja hallható.

A madár olyan pontosan utánozza a sziréna többszólamú hangját, hogy a rendőrök egy ideig azt hitték, az autóik romlottak el – írja a BBC.

From our workshops that test out the two tone tune to officers deploying to jobs, this little fella has been sat patiently observing the noise to recreate it! 🐦‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/p49FhZ3HMj

— Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) April 10, 2024