rendőrrendőrségszirénamadár
Szórakozás

Annyira élethűen utánozza a szirénát a madár, hogy a rendőröket is megtéveszti – videó

24.hu
2024. 04. 13. 07:10
Napokig zavarban voltak az angliai Bicester rendőrei, mert a parkolóból folyamatosan hallották egy rendőrautó szirénáját, miközben ők nem kapcsolták be a megkülönböztető jelzést. Kiderült egy madár járatta velük a bolondját.

„Nem április tréfa, 100% valóság” – írja az X-en (korábban Twitter) az angliai Thames Valley Polie arról a videóról, amin egy rendőrségi szirénát utánzó madár hangja hallható.

A madár olyan pontosan utánozza a sziréna többszólamú hangját, hogy a rendőrök egy ideig azt hitték, az autóik romlottak el – írja a BBC.

Ajánlott videó

TÉVÉMŰSOROK

A Konyhafőnök The Voice Házasodna a gazda X-Faktor Money or Love Város vs Vidék Tehetség első látásra Ázsia Expressz Sztárban Sztár Leszek! Farm VIP Dancing with the Stars Hal a tortán Celeb vagyok, ments ki innen! Séfek séfe Szerencsekerék Konyhafőnök VIP Troll a konyhában Párharc ValóVilág 11 Hazatalálsz The Voice Tippelj és vidd el Celebrandi Ütős ötös Love Island Gyertek át! Power of Love Mutasd a hangod! Az Árulók – Gyilkosság a kastélyban Éden Hotel Sztárbox LEGO Masters Kincsvadászok Az ugrás Házasság első látásra Next Top Model Hungary ValóVilág 12 Ázsia Expressz 2024 Zsákbamacska The Floor - Csak egy maradhat

Friss

Népszerű

Összes
Annyira élethűen utánozza a szirénát a madár, hogy a rendőröket is megtéveszti – videó
„Egy 32 centis pizzát egy hétig ettem” – G.w.M 15 évesen elköltözött otthonról, hogy elindítsa rapkarrierjét
„10 évesen elherdáltam volna a fődíjat” – A Konyhafőnök Junior egykori győztese elmondta, mi lett a 10 milliós nyereménnyel
Nagy Sándor: Biztos vagyok benne, hogy ha 40 éves korom előtt megházasodom, elváltam volna
Mindenki olyan zenére tüntet, amilyenre akar, vagy ebbe a zenészeknek is van beleszólásuk?
Nézd meg a legfrissebb cikkeinket a címlapon!
Megnézem
Olvasói sztorik