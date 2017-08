Virtuális valóságban képezné pilótáit a Boeing

Virtual Co-Pilot

The future of flight training could involve virtual reality. Boeing and the University of Central Florida Institute for Simulation and Training are developing a virtual co-pilot technology, which allows trainees in a flight simulator wearing virtual reality goggles to learn from an avatar of a real pilot. This technology will make it easier for student pilots to schedule training, while also reducing the costs of running flight simulators.

Közzétette: The Boeing Company – 2017. július 16.