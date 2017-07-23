07.23. - Lenke

kissé felhős30°C
  • 306 Ft
  • $ 262 Ft
Szórakozás

Utolsó óráiban is fiait hívta Diana hercegnő

24.hu
24.hu

2017. 07. 23. 12:01

Korábban a témában:

Többek közt ez is kiderül abból a dokumentumfilmből, ami Diana halálának 20. évfordulója alkalmából készült, és amiben Vilmos és Harry herceg beszélnek édesanyjukról, és arról, mennyire érzik hiányát a mindennapokban.

A brit arisztokraták elmondják azt is, a végzetes napon unokatestvéreikkel játszottak, és amikor a hercegnő Párizsból telefonált nekik, a játék hevében igyekeztek minél rövidebbre zárni a beszélgetést, amit azóta is nagyon bánnak. Persze nem sejthették, hogy akkor hallják utoljára édesanyjuk hangját, akinek temetésén még a sírást is vissza kellett fogniuk, így a hercegekben a mai napig nagyon sok feldolgozatlan gyász és fájdalom van.

vissza a címlapra

Kommentek

Legfrissebb videó mutasd mind

Nézd meg a legfrissebb cikkeinket a címlapon!
Megnézem
24-logo

Engedélyezi, hogy a 24.hu értesítéseket
küldjön Önnek a kiemelt hírekről?
Az értesítések bármikor kikapcsolhatók
a böngésző beállításaiban.

Nem kérem Engedélyezem