Utolsó óráiban is fiait hívta Diana hercegnő

Vilmos herceg ma is Diana tanácsaira vágyik

Többek közt ez is kiderül abból a dokumentumfilmből, ami Diana halálának 20. évfordulója alkalmából készült, és amiben Vilmos és Harry herceg beszélnek édesanyjukról, és arról, mennyire érzik hiányát a mindennapokban.

A brit arisztokraták elmondják azt is, a végzetes napon unokatestvéreikkel játszottak, és amikor a hercegnő Párizsból telefonált nekik, a játék hevében igyekeztek minél rövidebbre zárni a beszélgetést, amit azóta is nagyon bánnak. Persze nem sejthették, hogy akkor hallják utoljára édesanyjuk hangját, akinek temetésén még a sírást is vissza kellett fogniuk, így a hercegekben a mai napig nagyon sok feldolgozatlan gyász és fájdalom van.