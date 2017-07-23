Utolsó óráiban is fiait hívta Diana hercegnő

Többek közt ez is kiderül abból a dokumentumfilmből, ami Diana halálának 20. évfordulója alkalmából készült, és amiben Vilmos és Harry herceg beszélnek édesanyjukról, és arról, mennyire érzik hiányát a mindennapokban.
A brit arisztokraták elmondják azt is, a végzetes napon unokatestvéreikkel játszottak, és amikor a hercegnő Párizsból telefonált nekik, a játék hevében igyekeztek minél rövidebbre zárni a beszélgetést, amit azóta is nagyon bánnak. Persze nem sejthették, hogy akkor hallják utoljára édesanyjuk hangját, akinek temetésén még a sírást is vissza kellett fogniuk, így a hercegekben a mai napig nagyon sok feldolgozatlan gyász és fájdalom van.
The Duke: “There’s not many days that go by that I don’t think of her. Her 20th anniversary year feels like a good time to remember all the good things about her and hopefully provide maybe a different side to her that others haven’t seen before.” ‘Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy’ will air on @itv at 9pm on Monday 24th July.
The Duke and Prince Harry are pleased to share three photographs from the personal photo album of the late Diana, Princess of Wales that feature in the new ITV documentary ‘Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.’ The 90-minute film, made by Oxford Film and Television, celebrates the life and work of Diana, Princess of Wales in the 20th anniversary year since her passing. In the documentary, The Duke and Prince Harry recall fond memories from their childhood as they look through photographs in a family album assembled by the late Princess. ‘Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy’ will air on @itv at 9pm on Monday 24th July.
|24hu
|vissza a címlapra