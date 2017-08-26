Tökéletes Manchester United

A Manchester United 2-0-ra legyőzte szombaton a vendég Leicester Cityt, ezzel három forduló után is százszázalékos a Premier League-ben. Az egyedüliként kilencpontos MU 10-0-s gólkülönbségnél tart.
Premier League, 3. forduló:
Manchester United-Leicester City 2-0 (0-0)
gól: Rashford 70., Fellaini 82.
korábban:
Huddersfield-Southampton 0-0
Newcastle United-West Ham United 3-0 (1-0)
Crystal Palace-Swansea City 0-2 (0-1)
Watford-Brighton 0-0
Bournemouth-Manchester City 1-2 (1-1)
vasárnap:
Chelsea-Everton 14.30
West Bromwich Albion-Stoke City 14.30
Liverpool-Arsenal 17.00
Tottenham Hotspur-Burnley 17.00
Az állás:
1. Manchester United 3 10-0 9 pont
2. Huddersfield 3 4-0 7
3. Manchester City 3 5-2 7
4. West Bromwich Albion 2 2-0 6
5. Watford 3 5-3 5
6. Southampton 3 3-2 5
7. Liverpool 2 4-3 4
8. Everton 2 2-1 4
9. Swansea City 3 2-4 4
10. Tottenham Hotspur 2 3-2 3
11. Arsenal 2 4-4 3
11. Chelsea 2 4-4 3
13. Burnley 2 3-3 3
13. Newcastle United 3 3-3 3
15. Stoke City 2 1-1 3
16. Leicester City 3 5-6 3
17. Brighton 3 0-4 1
18. Bournemouth 3 1-5 0
19. Crystal Palace 3 0-6 0
20. West Ham United 3 2-10 0
